Report: Monchi jumps ship at Roma; Arsenal agreement imminent

According to what has been reported by La Repubblica, after Eusebio Di Francesco's dismissal from his position at head coach at Roma, sporting director Monchi is jumping ship too. The Spanish transfer guru has been a target of both Arsenal and Manchester United; two clubs seeking an appointment for a director of football.La Repubblica suggest that Roma president James Pallotta will soon hold a press conference where he announces Monchi's departure; the Spaniard likely to move to Arsenal for a fee of around €1.5m.Monchi will be reunited with former colleague Unai Emery; the duo working alongside one another in their infamous stint with Sevilla. Emery needs someone he is familiar with pulling some of the strings and Monchi allows for greater off-the-pitch chemistry that Arsenal will be hoping can revolutionise their team.

