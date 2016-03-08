Report: Monday will be a crucial day for Modric's future

Luka Modric has been linked to Inter Milan of late as this coming Monday could be a crucial day for his Real Madrid future. Modric was on vacations as he played a long World Cup with his Croatian national team (as they lost in the WC final againsy France).



According to SportItalia, Luka Modric will meet Florentino Perez on Monday as he might tell him that he wants to leave the club. There aren't any written agreements between Modric and Perez for a departure but since the Croatian star is a veteran, Perez will surely try to accomodate him. The same can be said of Marcelo too as this coming week will be a crucial one for Real Madrid fans. Inter are waiting at the window as Modric would be a dream signing for them. Let's not forget that they just "missed out" on Arturo Vidal as the Chilean star will be joining FC Barcelona instead...



