Report: Montolivo to join Berlusconi and Galliani at Monza

AC Milan midfielder Riccardo Montolivo is reportedly "moving closer" to joining Silvio Berlusconi's and Adriano Galliani's Monza, who are currently in the Italian Serie C league. Montolivo hasn't been really used by Rino Gattuso at Milan even if he was one of their previous captains in the past (before Alessio Romagnoli and Leo Bonucci). He has recently been traning with the rossoneri youth squad as his future is in doubt.



According to Calciomercato.com sources, it seems like Montolivo is "considering this option" as he has a good understanding with both Berlusconi and with Adriano Galliani. Even so, it seems like Montolivo might prefer waiting a bit and see if Monza can first qualify back to the Serie B before joining them. His current contract will expire next summer (June 2019) as time will tell. More to come as you can visit Calciomercato.com for more news on the matter. You can also click on our gallery section to view some Montolivo-Milan pictures right here.