Report: Morata, Fabregas set to miss out on World Cup
21 May at 13:00Alvaro Morata could well have played himself out of being selected to the upcoming World Cup.
The Spanish striker started the current campaign brilliantly, rapidly reaching double figures by Christmas and seemingly justifying his €75 million price tag.
But the former Juventus and Real Madrid man hasn’t done well since, only netting one more Premier League goal and finding Olivier Giroud starting ahead of him in a number of games.
And now, Miguel Angel Diaz of Cadena Cope has released what he believes to be Coach Julen Lopetegui’s final 23. Hector Bellerin, Javi Martinez and Cesc Fabregas are all set to miss out too.
