Report: Morata has already decided between Juve and Milan
06 June at 22:45According to the latest reports out of Italy, Morata has already decided which team he wants to play for next season, amid rumours linking him with both Juventus and Milan.
In fact, as reported by SportItalia, the Spaniard is ready for a return to Italy, and he has put Juventus on the top of his wish list, snubbing AC Milan.
However, whether Juventus will move for Morata or not, is another questions. After a disappointing season with Chelsea, the striker will be looking to return to his glory days with the Bianconeri.
One more !! pic.twitter.com/9XCaznfIPO— Álvaro Morata (@AlvaroMorata) 19 maj 2018
