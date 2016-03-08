Report: Moses signs Inter contract

Inter are looking to make their second purchase of the January transfer window as Victor Moses from Chelsea is on the verge of joining Antonio Conte's team. Following the transfer of Ashley Young, Moses would be another EPL player to join Inter Milan. This morning, the ex Fenerbahce player showed up at around 7.30 for his medical visits, then he moved to the Humanitas hospital in Rozzano .After the Spinazzola fiasco, Moses is ready to join Inter. Following Moses, Inter are also linked with Christian Eriksen and Olivier Giroud, as there should be more news soon.UPDATE: According to Sky Sport (via Calciomercato.com), Victor Moses has reportedly recently signed his Inter contract as he is set to join the nerazzurri soon. He underwent his medicals with the club earlier today as everything seemingly went according to plan. The official announcement should arrive soon enough.