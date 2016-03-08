Report: Mourinho, Allegri top candidates to replace Pochettino
07 October at 12:55Former Inter Milan manager Jose Mourinho is among the top candidates to replace under-fire English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur’s manager Mauricio Pochettino, as per SportNation cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 47-year-old is under immense pressure to save his job after the North London-based club’s disastrous start to their league campaign where they are placed on the ninth position after eight matches with just 11 points.
In the last two matches against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League and Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League, Spurs have conceded 10 goals and managed to score just two, a performance which intensified rumours about the future of the former Southampton manager at the club.
As per the latest report, Spurs have identified Mourinho along with former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri as the top candidates to replace Pochettino.
Mourinho is out of job ever since he was sacked from English Premier League outfit Manchester United in 2018.
