Report: Mourinho identifies target for first singing as Spurs manager

23 November at 11:05
English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur’s new manager Jose Mourinho has identified league rivals Leicester City’s right-back Ricardo Pereira as his primary target for the summer transfer window, as per Daily Express cited by ESPN.

The Portuguese international has been a real sensation for the Foxes since joining them in the summer of 2018 for a reported transfer fee of €25 million.

But as per the latest report, Mourinho has identified the 26-year-old as a perfect replacement of Kieran Trippier who has left the North London-based club in the summer and joined Spanish outfit Atletico Madrid.

