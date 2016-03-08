Report: Mourinho open to sensational return
29 September at 16:16Once wildly touted as one of the best managers in world football, José Mourinho now finds himself without a job. The ‘Special One’ is currently enjoying himself in his role as a television pundit in England. Mourinho, however; has managing in his blood and would really like a return to the bench. He has enjoyed successful spells managing at Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid and lastly Manchester United, but has not returned to work since being sacked by the Red Devils during last season.
According to The Sun (via Calciomercato.com) , there could be a position opening up to which Mourinho wouldn’t be able to say no. The talks, according to the English publication, are for the manager position at Real Madrid. After an up and down start to the campaign, it is thought that the position of current coach Zinedine Zidane hangs in the balance. If the Spaniards were to sack the manager, Mourinho would surely be open to returning to los Blancos.
For more news visit our homepage!
Claudio Perfetto
Go to comments