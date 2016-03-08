Report: Napoli agree deal to sign Celta Vigo’s Lobotka
01 January at 15:15Italian Serie A giants Napoli have agreed a deal to sign Spanish La Liga outfit Celta Vigo’s midfielder Stanislav Lobotka in the January transfer window, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Naples-based outfit are in the market to sign players who bolster the midfield department for the rest of the campaign under new manager Gennaro Gattuso and have reportedly identified the 25-year-old as a perfect fit for the role.
As per the latest report, Napoli’s hierarchy have already agreed a deal worth of €20 million with their counterparts in Celta Vigo for the signing of Lobotka in the mid-season transfer window and it is believed that player is also keen on completing the move in the near future.
The Slovakia international has been at Celta Vigo since the summer of 2017 when he moved from Norwegian club Nordsjaelland for a reported transfer fee of just €5 million.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments