Report: Napoli came close to signing Theo Hernandez in summer

12 November at 16:35
Italian Serie A giants Napoli came close to signing full-back Theo Hernandez in the summer transfer window, as per Radio Kiss Kiss cited by Calciomercato.com.

The 22-year-old has joined the Serie A outfit AC Milan in the summer from Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid for a reported fee of €20 million.

However, as per the latest report, Napoli came close to signing Hernandez in the summer and agreed a fee with the Los Blancos but the player decided to join the Milan-based club instead.

