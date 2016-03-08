Report: Napoli came close to signing Theo Hernandez in summer
12 November at 16:35Italian Serie A giants Napoli came close to signing full-back Theo Hernandez in the summer transfer window, as per Radio Kiss Kiss cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 22-year-old has joined the Serie A outfit AC Milan in the summer from Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid for a reported fee of €20 million.
However, as per the latest report, Napoli came close to signing Hernandez in the summer and agreed a fee with the Los Blancos but the player decided to join the Milan-based club instead.
