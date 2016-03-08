Report: Napoli complete signing of Lobotka
15 January at 12:50Italian Serie A giants Napoli have completed the signing of midfielder Stanislav Lobotka from Spanish club Celta Vigo, as per Sky Sports Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.
The Naples-based club have been linked with the 25-year-old for quite some time now as they look to overhaul their squad under manager Gennaro Gattuso.
Di Marzio, on his official website on Wednesday afternoon, shared the news where he claimed that the signing is being completed and that the official announcement is likely to arrive soon.
The report stated that the Slovakia international has cost Napoli €20 million and he has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with the club.
Lobotka has left Celta Vigo after spending two-and-a-half seasons following his move in the summer of 2017 from Norwegian club Nordsjaelland for a reported transfer fee of €5 million.
Since then, the defensive midfielder represented Celta in 90 matches in all competitions, managing to score just a single goal.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments