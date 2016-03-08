Report: Napoli consider selling €70m-rated midfielder to Real Madrid in January

In fact, he even risks ending up on the bench, unless Real Madrid decide to present their planned summer offer for the player already this month. The operation is taking shape, also because the renewal offers Napoli came up with haven't impressed the player, per the report.

Ruiz wouldn't mind returning back home, while Napoli are willing to let him go for a fee of €70-80m. Therefore, the transfer is no longer impossible, but rather possible. Then again, it will all depend on the intentions of Real Madrid, as the report highlights.

They might decide to wait until the summer, perhaps getting the price tag down a bit more. However, it could also backfire, as Ruiz could improve in the second half of the season.