Report: Napoli consider signing Balotelli in summer
29 September at 12:58Italian Serie A outfit Napoli have considered signing veteran striker Mario Balotelli in the summer, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Naples-based club were in the market to sign a striker during the recently concluded summer transfer and evaluated number of differed options which included Real Madrid’s Mariano Díaz as well.
Reportedly, one of the names that were considered by the Napoli’s hierarchy was the former Manchester City striker who was a free-agent and was looking for a new club.
However, club’s president Aurelio De Laurentiis dropped the idea of signing of former Liverpool striker due to his wage demand as well his poor disciplinary record which could have affected the dressing room environment.
Therefore, the Naples-based club instead opted to sign former Tottenham Hotspur striker Fernando Llorente, who was also a free-agent in the summer.
Balotelli, who was once tipped as the next big thing, ended up joining Serie A outfit Brescia on a three-year deal.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments