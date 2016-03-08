Report: Napoli could use Younes in exchange for Arsenal and Chelsea target
18 June at 22:15Napoli will complete the signing of AFC Ajax’s Amin Younes at the start of July. Younes, 24, has fallen out with the Ajax management and is set to join the set-up in Naples.
However, Napoli will look to offload the player in the summer and, according to Dutch outlet VoetbalPrimeur, Ligue 1 side Nice could be interested. If this were the case, Napoli could use Younes as a counter-part in a deal for Arsenal and Chelsea target Jean-Michael Seri.
Battling against Arsenal and Chelsea’s financial power could be difficult but, if they do possess something the French side desire; it could make things much easier.
According to the same reports, Wolfsburg and Fiorentina are also both interested in signing Amin Younes. Younes made just 18 total appearances for Ajax in all competitions in the 2017/18 season and found the net a mere three times.
For more transfer news, visit our homepage here.
@snhw_
Go to comments