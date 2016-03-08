In fact, according to the newspaper, a return to Spain was indeed on the cards for the 32-year-old, with almost everything set to make a move possible. However, eventually, Albiol decided to stay in Naples, which was a joint decision taken by himself and his wife.

The pair considers Naples their home and thus they didn't want to leave the city this summer. Albiol still has three years left on his contract and it remains to be seen if he will be making a move back to Spain before he retires.

Should he decide to stay until his contract expires, then he will have played for the Partenopei for an incredible eight years, having joined the club back in 2013.