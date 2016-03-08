Report: Napoli enquired about Lazio’s Ciro Immobile
15 August at 19:00Ciro Immobile had a fantastic season for Lazio in the 17/18 Serie A, helping Lazio to fifth place in the table after scoring 29 league goals and 41 goals in 47 games in all competitions.
The prolific forward, therefore, turned heads, with AS Monaco, Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan all reportedly interested, before Claudio Lotito’s €100 million price-tag discouraged interest.
However, according to the latest reports from the Corriere dello Sport, Napoli, at one point, also considered a move for Ciro Immobile. The reports suggest that Napoli enquired about the forward’s availability, yet Lazio promptly slammed the door.
Claudio Lotito, Lazio president, insisted firmly that none of his star players at the club were up for sale and has, since, managed to keep hold of the likes of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Luis Alberto and Ciro Immobile – as the biancoceleste prepare another assault on the league in the dream of qualifying for next season’s UEFA Champions League.
