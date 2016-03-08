Report: Napoli enter race to sign Brescia’s Tonali
29 September at 13:45Italian Serie A giants Napoli are interested in Brescia’s highly-rated midfielder Sandro Tonali, as per Il Mattino.
The 19-year-old is one of the hottest property in Italy and has been attracting interest from the likes of Juventus, Inter Milan and AS Roma.
But as per the latest report, Napoli have also entered the race to acquire the services of the Italy U21 international.
Tonali has also been attracting interest from the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea in England, AS Monaco in France and Borussia Dortmund in Germany.
