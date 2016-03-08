Report: Napoli enter race to sign Milan target in January
22 January at 17:25Italian Serie A giants Napoli have entered the race to sign Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb’s star midfielder Dani Olmo in the January transfer window, as per Il Mattino cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Spain international has been linked with a move away from his current club and has been attracting interest from the likes of Barcelona, RB Leipzig and AC Milan in the recent past.
As per the latest report, the Naples-based outfit have also entered the race to sign the creative midfielder in order to bolster their squad for the rest of the campaign.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments