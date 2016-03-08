Report: Napoli eye double swoop from Verona

As the January window is just around the corner, most of the teams are working to identify possible reinforcements in January, preparing for the second half of the season. Napoli, of course, are one of these teams despite the chaos at the club.According to reports from Corriere Dello Sport, the Partneopei have set their sights on a Hellas Verona duo: Marash Kumbulla and Sofia Amrabat. Napoli's sporting director, Giuntoli, is a big fan of the players and could make a move in January.