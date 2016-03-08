Report: Napoli facing problems in signing Ibrahimovic
26 October at 18:25Italian Serie A giants Napoli are facing multiple problems in signing veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 38-year-old is set to become a free agent on January 1, 2020 after his contract with the Major League Soccer (MLS) club Los Angeles Galaxy will expire.
The former Paris Saint Germain (PSG) striker has expressed his desire publically to join the Naples-based club during the January transfer window whereas Gli Azzurri’s President Aurelio De Laurentiis has also shown interest in bringing the former Manchester United striker to the club.
However, as per the latest report, Napoli are facing problems on multiple fronts in completing the deal to bring Ibrahimovic to Stadio San Paolo in the near future.
The report stated that player’s salary is one of the core issue for the club whereas player’s image rights is also something which is making the deal look unlikely in the near future.
