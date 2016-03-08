Report: Napoli have 2 bids rejected for Liverpool target
25 June at 19:00According to reports from CalcioNapoli24.it, Napoli have had two bids rejected for Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha.
The reports indicate that Thomas Strakosha is close friends with Napoli’s Albanian full-back Elseid Hysaj, and that the Naples side were trying to use this relationship to tempt the keeper into a move away from Lazio.
The first bid was reportedly of €10 million + Serbian centre-back Maksimovic, whilst the second consisted of an improved €18 million and Italian defender Lorenzo Tonelli.
Napoli were clearly trying to use the departure of Stefan de Vrij, and the consequential hole it left in Lazio’s team, as leverage in their pursuit.
However, with Sarri’s departure imminent and Ancelotti set to arrive, the thought is that Napoli will instead pursue Udinese goalkeeper Alex Meret – as an alternative to Lazio’s Albanian 23-year-old.
Strakosha had a good season for Lazio, keeping former number 1 Federico Marchetti on the bench for the whole season and at just 23, he has plenty of room to grow.
