Report, Napoli hoping for a discount on Manolas, Mertens linked to Roma
24 June at 17:00Il Mattino has today explained the situation regarding Roma defender Kostas Manolas.
According to the report, Napoli are confident that Roma will soften their stance of refusing to budge from Manolas’ release clause being paid in full, due to a lack of interest in the centre-back and the club coming to the realization that no club is willing to pay that fee.
They claim that with the money Roma receive for Manolas, they will see an end to their Financial Fair Play problems, and as a result may consider making a move for Napoli striker Dries Mertens, who is stalling on signing a new contract with Napoli. They speculate that Roma’s interest in Mertens may help with the Manolas deal, which appears to have reached an impasse. Manolas has already agreed personal terms for a move to Napoli and remains keen to move on from Roma, but the two clubs will have their work cut out in finalizing the details of what is increasingly looking like a complicated transfer.
