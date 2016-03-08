Report: Napoli in pole position for Politano?

Rino Gattuso's Napoli played against Simone Inzaghi's Lazio earlier today in the Italian Coppa Italia as Napoli ended up winning by a 1-0 score line (thanks to a Lorenzo Insigne goal) in what was a very controversial match. New Napoli signings Lobotka and Demme both started for Gattuso's team today as one has to wonder if ADL's team still have upcoming moves on the horizon.NAPOLI IN POLE POSITION FOR POLITANO - Inter's Politano seemed set to join Roma last week in a swap deal with Spinazzola but in the end, the potential move collapsed at the last second. According to Sky Sport (via Calciomercato.com), it now seems like Napoli are in pole position for Politano as they would like to close a deal as soon as possible for him. Napoli and Inter reportedly have been talking about the Italian winger for a week now as Gattuso's team will try to close the deal soon. More to come...