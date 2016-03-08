Report: Napoli interested in Juve target
22 October at 15:25Italian Serie A giants Napoli are interested in Austrian Football Bundesliga club Red Bull Salzburg’s highly-rated striker Erling Braut Haland, as per Corriere dello Sport.
The 19-year-old is one of the hottest young property in the European football and has attracted interest from defending Serie A champions Juventus in the recent past as well.
However, as per the latest report, the Naples-based club are also keen in acquiring the services of Haaland in the coming transfer window.
