Report: Napoli interested in Juve target

Italian Serie A giants Napoli are interested in Austrian Football Bundesliga club Red Bull Salzburg’s highly-rated striker Erling Braut Haland, as per Corriere dello Sport The 19-year-old is one of the hottest young property in the European football and has attracted interest from defending Serie A champions Juventus in the recent past as well.However, as per the latest report, the Naples-based club are also keen in acquiring the services of Haaland in the coming transfer window.