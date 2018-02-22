Report: Napoli make Ancelotti contact
14 May at 15:15Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is reported to have contacted Carlo Ancelotti as a possible replacement for Maurizio Sarri. The Italian tactician will meet the president of the partenopei this week to decide his future at the club.
Calciomercato.com exclusively reported the offer that Napoli will make to their manager who is reportedly wanted by Chelsea. Sarri has a € 8 million release clause included in his contract that, however, nobody has yet tried to trigger.
According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis has already made contact with Ancelotti to have a further option in case negotiations with Sarri collapse. The Tuscan manager, in fact, is likely to leave the club as he wants Napoli to invest on some big players, whilst ADL is not going to change the club’s transfer policy.
According to the report, De Laurentiis will meet Ancelotti during Andrea Pirlo’s farewell game at the San Siro on the 21st of May
Another potential candidate to replace Sarri is Emery who has offered his services to the azzurri.
Go to comments