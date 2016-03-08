Report: Napoli make contact for PSG goalkeeper
21 June at 13:10Serie A giants Napoli have made contact with Paris Saint-Germain for goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.
Napoli have already let Pepe Reina go, with the Spaniard now having joined AC Milan. The partenopei have been linked with a host of goalkeepers this summer as they look to replace the former Liverpool goalkeeper, with PSG's Areola and Udinese's Alex Meret told to be at the top of the list.
A report from CalcioMercato states that Napoli have made contact with PSG for Areola, after Aurelio di Laurentiis was in Paris to discuss a possible deal for the the Frenchman.
PSG have asked for a fee of 35 million euros for Areola, with Udinese after 25 million euros for Meret, who was on loan at SPAL last season.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
