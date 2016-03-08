Report: Napoli offer new contracts to Mertens, Callejon
25 September at 11:03Italian Serie A outfit Napoli have offered new contracts to veteran striker Dries Mertens and winger Jose Callejon, as per Corriere del Mezzogiorno.
Both players are in the last year of their contracts and they will be allowed to speak to other clubs in January as a free agent if their current deal is not extended in time.
Therefore, Napoli have offered both players a two-year contract extensions. The reported stated that the Naples-based club have offered Mertens salary of €4 million per season whereas Callejon has received an offer of €3 million salary per season.
