Report: Napoli on alert as Arsenal open talks with € 25m Serie A star
08 June at 20:19Napoli have recently hired Carlo Ancelotti to be their new boss as there will surely be some changes in Naples this coming summer. One player who might leave is Italian international star Jorginho as Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are close to getting him. If Jorginho does leave Napoli, who will replace him? Well according to the latest reports, Sampdoria's Torreira is the likeliest candidate, The problem? Napoli aren't the only ones interested in him as it now seems like Arsenal also like him a lot.
According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Torreira's entourage did recently have talks with Arsenal as Emery's club also like him very much so. Even so, Napoli still are in pole position as their sporting director Giuntoli reportedly found an agreement with Sampdoria for Torreira but they first need to sell Jorginho. They better act quick as Arsenal mean business...
Torreira appeared in 43 overall games on the season as he scored 4 goals in all competitions. He is one to look out for in the future...
