Report: Napoli present first offer for Arsenal man; the figures

According to today's edition of Gazzetta Dello Sport, the Partenopei have already presented their first offer to the London side: €3m paid loan for 18 months with an obligation to buy set at €27m. It remains to be seen how the Gunners will respond to this offer.

As the January window is just around the corner, Napoli are planning their next moves on the transfer market. By the looks of it, they will be looking to bring in a midfielder, having identified Arsenal's Lucas Torreira as the perfect man for Gennaro Gattuso's side.