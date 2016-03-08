Report: Napoli president would have brought Ancelotti back

The San Paolo side lost against Fiorentina last night, conceding two goals in front of their home crowd. As a result of the defeat, Gattuso's men are now in 11th place, which is far from where they would have wanted to be at this stage.

According to reports from today's edition of Gazzetta Dello Sport ( via Calciomercato.com ), Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis would have been keen on bringing back Ancelotti, had the latter not taken his services to England and Everton.

For now, the Parternopei will have to make the best out of the situation with Gattuso on the bench. However, based on their last performances, it will be a tough ride.

After a poor start to the season, Napoli decided to part ways with Carlo Ancelotti, who is now at Everton. However, things certainly haven't taken off under the guidance of Gennaro Gattuso either, which has put the Partenopei in a very tough position.