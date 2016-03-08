Napoli ready to extend Callejon contract, but with less salary
14 October at 11:25Italian Serie A giants Napoli are ready to extend veteran striker Jose Callejon’s contract for two years, as per Gazzetta dello Sport.
The 32-year-old was keen on extending his stay with the Naples-based club for two seasons which in principle, is being agreed by the hierarchy of the Gli Azzurri.
However, Napoli’s hierarchy are willing to do that on one condition and that is if the player will accept a lesser salary.
The report stated that Callejon will earn around €2 million per season under new contractual terms, €1 million less than previous contract.
Meanwhile, Callejon’s agent Quilon has asked for a meeting with club president Aurelio De Laurentiis where he will ask him to reconsider the offer and acknowledge his client’s work for the club.
The Spain international has been at Napoli from 2013 when he joined from La Liga giants Real Madrid for a reported fee of €10 million.
