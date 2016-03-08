Report: Napoli ready to sell full-back in January
04 November at 10:20Italian Serie A giants Napoli are ready to sell full-back Faouzi Ghoulam in the January transfer window, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Naples-based club are currently struggling in the full-back department with a serious injury to right-back Kévin Malcuit.
It was believed earlier that manager Carlo Ancelotti would turn his attention to Ghoulam—who is also recovering from an injury—to fill the void.
But as per the latest report, the hierarchy of the Gli Azzurri have decided to put the 28-year-old for sale in the January transfer window.
The Algeria international has been with Napli since the summer of 2014 when he joined them from French Ligue 1 outfit Saint-Étienne for a reported fee of €5 million.
Since then, Ghoulam has represented Napoli in 126 league matches, scoring three goals. In the ongoing season, the left-footed player has represented the club in five league matches.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments