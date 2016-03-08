Report: Napoli reject €100M bid for Manchester United and Chelsea target
23 July at 23:45According to what has been reported by Naples based radio station Radio Kiss Kiss, Napoli have rejected a €100 million bid from the English Premier League for Kalidou Koulibaly, who has been a wanted target for both Manchester United and Chelsea.
Therefore, it seems that all signs point to Kalidou Koulibaly remaining on the books at Napoli, as they prepare for life without head coach Maurizio Sarri; and with Carlo Ancelotti in charge instead.
It is unclear as to which club made this reported €100 million bid, yet all pointers would suggest to it being Manchester United, as they have both the funds and the need for defensive additions.
Chelsea, meanwhile, are preoccupied by their priority interest in Daniele Rugani, and lesser interest in Mattia Caldara. However, they cannot be ruled out because of Sarri’s interest in his former colleagues from Naples.
