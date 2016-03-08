Report: Napoli slap €50m price tag on Juve and Milan target

According to the latest reports from SportItalia ( via Calciomercato.com ), however, Napoli aren't willing to make any discounts to get rid of the player. In fact, they have slapped a €50m price tag on Milik, which is very high even for a player like him.

Juventus and Milan are keeping tabs on the situation, per the report, notified by the San Paolo side's demands. It remains to be seen if there is any room for negotiation, though it has become pretty clear that Milik's future will be far away from Napoli.

The future of Arkadiusz Milik is yet to be decided. The striker's contract with Napoli will expire in 2021, and thus far, there are no signs of a renewal arriving any time soon. Instead, the Partenopei will reportedly look to offload the Polish international this summer, making way for new signings.