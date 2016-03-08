Report: Napoli want Handanovic, Inter can sell on one condition
07 June at 20:30Napoli are reportedly interested in signing Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic. With Pepe Reina who is going to join AC Milan as a free agent, Napoli are now desperate to sign a new goalkeeper and Ancelotti wants an experienced man to replace Reina between the sticks.
According to Il Corriere della Sera, Inter could sell Handanovic for an offer between € 20/30 million. That fee would allow the nerazzurri to keep their books in order and stick to the rules of the Financial Fair Play.
