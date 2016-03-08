Report: New offer on the way for Eriksen; Inter set up meeting with Tottenham
23 January at 13:40Inter are ready to make a new assault for Christian Eriksen. Will it be the decisive one? Possibly. Today, as reported by Corriere Dello Sport, new contacts with the leaders of Tottenham are expected and since the player wants to leave, Marotta will try to close the operation.
The first attempt on Tuesday didn't give the desired results, but today it will start again. With confidence and optimism. Eight days ahead of the end of the market, the Nerazzurri club know that they still have some time to complete the operation and for this reason.
So, how will Inter try to close the deal? By increasing their proposal. The €5m difference between demand (20) and offer (15, including bonuses) isn't big, but still doesn't bring the clubs to the finish line for the operation.
The feeling is that Marotta will try to work on the bonuses perhaps by raising them by €1.2m, hoping that this step forward will be welcomed by Levy.
