Report: New stadium to increase Milan’s valuation by €200 million
29 October at 11:35Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s value will be increased by a whopping €200 million with the construction of new stadium, as per Republic cited by Calciomercato.com.
Both Milan based clubs—Inter and AC—have proposed an idea of a new stadium to be built next to the San Siro by 2022-23.
The move received criticism from some quarters of the fans who urged both clubs to continue using the historic San Siro stadium
However, as per the latest report, new stadium will increase Milan’s valuation to €726 million from €526 million.
