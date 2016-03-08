Report: Neymar father denies new contact with Barcelona
11 November at 13:45French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s star forward Neymar’s father has denied a new contact with Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona.
The Brazil international was linked with a move to the Catalan-based club in the summer transfer window but the Spanish giants could not meet PSG’s valuation of the player.
Neymar’s father—who is also his agent—while talking to ESPN as cited by Calciomercato.com, denied having new contact with the current Spanish champions and expressed optimism that his son will complete his contract with the Paris-based club.
