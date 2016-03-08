Report: Nine teams interested in signing Atalanta’s Barrow

06 January at 17:00
Nine teams have shown their interest in signing Italian Seire A outfit Atalanta’s young striker Musa Barrow, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.

The 21-year-old is highly-rated in the football community and has been attracting interest from number of club in the country as well as from abroad.

As per the latest report, nine clubs—Torino, Bologna, Fiorentina, Spal, Verona, Parma, Anderlecht, Toulouse and Montpellier—are all interested in signing him in the January transfer window.

For more updates, please visit our home page.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Atalanta
Bologna
Fiorentina
Spal
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.