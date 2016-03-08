Report: Nine teams interested in signing Atalanta’s Barrow
06 January at 17:00Nine teams have shown their interest in signing Italian Seire A outfit Atalanta’s young striker Musa Barrow, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 21-year-old is highly-rated in the football community and has been attracting interest from number of club in the country as well as from abroad.
As per the latest report, nine clubs—Torino, Bologna, Fiorentina, Spal, Verona, Parma, Anderlecht, Toulouse and Montpellier—are all interested in signing him in the January transfer window.
