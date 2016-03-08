Report: No ban for Verona following Balotelli racist chants

The case of racism towards Mario Balotelli in Verona-Brescia ends today. After initially being closed the Court of Appeal yesterday suspended the sentence for Verona regarding the racist chants directed to Brescia forward Mario Balotelli.

It is said that the Bentegodi East Armchairs sector will not be closed for Sunday's clash against Fiorentina. The general feeling at the moment is that Italian football does not have the strength to fight racism in a concrete way just yet.



Anthony Privetera