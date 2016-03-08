Report: No doubts about Correa to AC Milan, the figures

22 August at 09:45
No doubt, even in Spain. As reported by today's edition of Gazzetta dello Sport, Angel Correa's transfer to AC Milan will take place. For some time now the Argentine is the very first name on the Rossoneri's list and the deal will be carried out on the basis of 40 million euros, not more. A figure far from the 55 million requested by Atletico but which in the end will be enough to finalize the deal.

Correa is not a part of Simeone's plans, while in Milan Marco Giampaolo wants to bet greatly on his qualities. This is the reason why te young striker as already pointed out several times to the Spanish club that he wants to move to Milan. The Colchoneros, on the other hand, need money to finalize the Rodrigo transfer. In short, all pieces are beginning to fit together.

An appointment is planned for the end of the market. Correa may arrive with Serie A already ongoing but nobody in Spain has doubts that the operation will be closed positively. Agent Augustin Jimenez is back in Milano and the presence of the Argentinian is a clear sign of the continuous contacts between the parties and of the constant work to conclude.

