Report: Ospina to face AC Milan on Saturday, the latest

Carlo Ancelotti is set to take on his former team AC Milan this coming week-end as this should be a great game.



According to the latest reports, David Ospina will likely make his debut for the club as he will replace Karnezis. Also it seems like Maksimovic might take Raul Albiol's spot in the middle of Napoli's back-line as Ancelotti will have to find the right solution to stop Milan star Gonzalo Higuain. Up front, Milik should once again start ahead of Dries Mertens in Ancelotti's formation. Visit Calciomercato.com for more news...