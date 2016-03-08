Report: Other than Higuain and Rugani, Chelsea also have interest in a Juve midfielder
20 July at 21:12It is not a secret that Chelsea have heavy interest in Juve's Gonzalo Higuain and Daniele Rugani as the coming days will be crucial on this front. According to SportItalia (via the Daily Star), it seems like Chelsea also have interest in Juve star midfielder Miralem Pjanic. Other than Chelsea, Real and Barcelona are also said to be interested in the Bosnian star. With Maurizio Sarri now on board, he has his eyes on many Serie A players. Let's not forget that Chelsea just signed Jorginho from Napoli.
Pjanic's future has been in doubt of late as it remains to be seen what Juve will do. If they do decide to sell Pjanic, this could be a sign that they might try and get Paul Pogba back from Manchester United.
The blues are set to have a complete revamp this summer as Higuain-Rugani-Pjanic and others have been rumored to be on their wish-list where as Hazard and Courtois could very well leave and join Real Madrid. Time will tell...
