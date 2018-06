Parma are interested in signing Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports.The Italian striker costs somewhere in the region of € 15 million and is not the only striker eyed by the newly promoted Serie A side.According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Benevento’s Brignola i salso being monitored by Parma as well as Nantes’ Thomasson who plays in midfield.