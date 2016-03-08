Report: Parma in talks to extend Gervinho
29 September at 18:55It has been a fruitful relationship between Parma and Gervinho. The Brazilian joined the club last season and helped them comfortably reach safety and remain in Serie A. Gervinho’s skill set has caused Parma director of sport, Faggiano, to try and hold onto the player.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com), he is talking to the player’s representative to try and prolong his stay, which is currently set to end in 2021.
Claudio Perfetto
