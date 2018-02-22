The 27-year-olds contract with Nice expires this summer, meaning he will be available to leave for free this summer. For several reasons, however, Juventus, AC Milan and Inter have dropped out of talks with Mino Raiola about Balotelli. Roma and Napoli, on the other hand, are still in the race, but the destination of Parma has increased significantly in likeliness.



According to the Italian newspaper, the Chinese owners of the classic club consider Balotelli as a perfect signing to show the ambitions of the club, while it would give great satisfaction to the fans. The only problem could be his wages, roughly €3-4m per season, but it seems that both parties want this deal to come to life. Soon, there could be more updates on the matter.

