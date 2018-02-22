Report: Perin agrees personal terms with Juventus

Genoa and Italy goalkeeper Mattia Perin has reportedly agreed to join Juventus in the summer. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport Perin has given green light to a move to the Allianz Stadium agreeing a five-year, € 2.5 million-a-year deal.



The Italian paper claims the player’s agent Alessandro Lucci (the same of Leonardo Bonucci) was pretty quick in reaching an agreement with the Old Lady who is seeking for a replacement of Gigi Buffon.



​Juventus, however, have yet to find an agreement with Genoa who have set Perin’s asking price between € 20 and € 25 million.



The Old Lady is not willing to spend more than € 12 million and the two parties are negotiating a good deal for both with Juventus who could convince Genoa to lower the player price-tag including some of their players in a player-plus cash swap deal.

Perin is also wanted by Roma and Napoli but Juve do already have an agreement in their hands.

