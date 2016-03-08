Report: Perin to have Juventus medical today

Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin is set to arrive for his medical at Juventus ahead of his move to Turin this summer, CalcioMercato understand.



Perin had drawn links with the Old Lady over the past week or two and is now set to seal a move once his medical is done.



Sky Italia can exclusively understand that Perin had stayed back in Turin following Italy's 1-1 draw with the Netherlands yesterday, with the move now edging close. Today morning, the Italian was seen coming out of the hotel to go to the Juventus medical center, where he will have his medical ahead of his move.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)