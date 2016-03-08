Report: Pescara identify two targets to bolster attack

10 December at 10:55
Italian Serie B outfit Pescara have identified two possible targets to bolster their attacking unit, as per tuttosalernitana.com cited by Calciomercato.com.

The Biancazzurri are currently struggling with the lack of goals in the Italy’s second division which is effecting their bid to return to the Serie A.

As per the latest report, for this purpose, the club’s hierarchy are currently evaluating the possibility of signing Napoli’s Gennaro Tutino—who is currently spending a season-long loan at Hellas Verona—and Parma’s Luca Siligardi.

